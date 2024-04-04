Partner

5 Atlanta area charity events to check out in April

AHC President and CEO Sheffield Hale; Event Chair Caryl Greenberg Smith; 2024 Swan House Ball Honorees Ernest and Patrice Greer; Event Chair Jocelyn Hunter; AHC Board Chair Bill Peard. (Courtesy of the Atlanta History Center)

Credit: Atlanta History Center

Credit: Atlanta History Center

AHC President and CEO Sheffield Hale; Event Chair Caryl Greenberg Smith; 2024 Swan House Ball Honorees Ernest and Patrice Greer; Event Chair Jocelyn Hunter; AHC Board Chair Bill Peard. (Courtesy of the Atlanta History Center)
Partner Badge Logo
By SocialAtlanta - For the AJC
1 hour ago

Atlanta isn’t just a glamorous city, it’s also a generous one.

SocialAtlanta is constantly on the lookout for the occasions that draw philanthropists to worthwhile charities by offering extraordinary experiences, and we’re highlighting a few of the upcoming events for March below. Ticket prices for these events may be steep but the dollars go toward efforts to keep the community strong.

For a full list of charity and philanthropic events in metro Atlanta, visit SocialAtlanta.com.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Gala

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is honoring Delta Air Lines and its extraordinary support of the arts in Atlanta. The 2024 gala, chaired by Sheila Lee Davies, will be an elegant evening of celebration and world-class music performed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra under the baton of music director Nathalie Stutzmann.

April 6. $1,000-$1,500 individual tickets; sponsorships from $5,000-$100,000. Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. aso.org/support-volunteers/aso-gala

Ryan Gribble, Dr. Margaret Wong, Dzana Esteves and Dr. Daniel Esteves

Credit: N'neka Scruggs

icon to expand image

Credit: N'neka Scruggs

Treasures in Paradise

Benefitting the World Pediatric Project, the 2024 Treasures in Paradise Celebration will bring you to a Caribbean Festival featuring a lavish auction filled with unique travel packages as well as amazing food and wine. This year also features a Legends of Atlanta exclusive.

6 p.m. April 13. $350 to $25,000. InterContinental Buckhead, 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. e.givesmart.com/events/AFy/

Downtown Gala

Celebrate professional theater in the heart of downtown Atlanta with this annual gala and fundraiser. Guests are greeted with a red carpet arrival and served great food, unique auction items, and fabulous entertainment. The evening honors Anne and Charlie Henn.

6:30 p.m. April 13. $175 to $200. Theatrical Outfit, 84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. theatricaloutfit.org/spring-gala/

Anne and Charlie Henn will be honored at this years Downtown Gala. (Courtesy of Downtown Gala)

Credit: Downtown Gala

icon to expand image

Credit: Downtown Gala

Swan House Gala

The 38th Annual Swan House Ball will be an evening of elegance and purpose. Atlanta’s business, civic and social leadership will enjoy this popular and reputably delightful event with guests of honor Patrice and Ernest Greer. Funds raised from ticket purchases will support the Atlanta History Center and its educational programs.

6:30 p.m. April 20. $2,000-$50,000. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. atlantahistorycenter.com/programs-events/swan-house-ball/

19th Annual David C. Driskell Gala

The 19th Annual David C. Driskell Gala is an evening of honor for the most field-defining contributions to the world of art. The 2024 David C. Driskell Prize in African American art and art history proudly awards $50,000 to its recipient Naomi Beckwith to continue research or art practice.

7 p.m. April 26. $1,000. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. high.org/driskell-prize/gala-tickets/

ajc.com

Credit: Social Atlanta

icon to expand image

Credit: Social Atlanta

SocialAtlanta is the city’s premiere media outlet for society, philanthropy and culture. For more information, follow them on Instagram at @socialatlantaofficial and sign up for their free newsletter at socialatlanta.com.

About the Author

SocialAtlanta - For the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

INVESTIGATION
911 callers left waiting on hold across metro Atlanta

Credit: CP Group

BREAKING
CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’
40m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman found shot to death inside SUV at SW Atlanta gas station
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Gulch’s aging infrastructure adds complexity to Centennial Yards
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Gulch’s aging infrastructure adds complexity to Centennial Yards
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Meet the third graders trying to bring longer recess to Cobb County schools
The Latest

Credit: Chattanooga Bakery Inc.

MoonPie maker gears up for galactic sales event for solar eclipse
2h ago
A lunch group first raised $56K. Now these Columbus teachers are going to Vegas
New mother-baby simulation lab opens at Columbus State University
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024
After weird start on road, Braves come home with chance to get on roll
Here’s a recipe to try from the newest Atlanta James Beard finalists from Talat Market