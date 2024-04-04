5 Atlanta area charity events to check out in April

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Gala

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is honoring Delta Air Lines and its extraordinary support of the arts in Atlanta. The 2024 gala, chaired by Sheila Lee Davies, will be an elegant evening of celebration and world-class music performed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra under the baton of music director Nathalie Stutzmann.

April 6. $1,000-$1,500 individual tickets; sponsorships from $5,000-$100,000. Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. aso.org/support-volunteers/aso-gala

Credit: N'neka Scruggs Credit: N'neka Scruggs

Treasures in Paradise

Benefitting the World Pediatric Project, the 2024 Treasures in Paradise Celebration will bring you to a Caribbean Festival featuring a lavish auction filled with unique travel packages as well as amazing food and wine. This year also features a Legends of Atlanta exclusive.

6 p.m. April 13. $350 to $25,000. InterContinental Buckhead, 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. e.givesmart.com/events/AFy/

Downtown Gala

Celebrate professional theater in the heart of downtown Atlanta with this annual gala and fundraiser. Guests are greeted with a red carpet arrival and served great food, unique auction items, and fabulous entertainment. The evening honors Anne and Charlie Henn.

6:30 p.m. April 13. $175 to $200. Theatrical Outfit, 84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. theatricaloutfit.org/spring-gala/

Credit: Downtown Gala Credit: Downtown Gala

Swan House Gala

The 38th Annual Swan House Ball will be an evening of elegance and purpose. Atlanta’s business, civic and social leadership will enjoy this popular and reputably delightful event with guests of honor Patrice and Ernest Greer. Funds raised from ticket purchases will support the Atlanta History Center and its educational programs.

6:30 p.m. April 20. $2,000-$50,000. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. atlantahistorycenter.com/programs-events/swan-house-ball/

19th Annual David C. Driskell Gala

The 19th Annual David C. Driskell Gala is an evening of honor for the most field-defining contributions to the world of art. The 2024 David C. Driskell Prize in African American art and art history proudly awards $50,000 to its recipient Naomi Beckwith to continue research or art practice.

7 p.m. April 26. $1,000. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. high.org/driskell-prize/gala-tickets/

Credit: Social Atlanta Credit: Social Atlanta

SocialAtlanta is the city’s premiere media outlet for society, philanthropy and culture. For more information, follow them on Instagram at @socialatlantaofficial and sign up for their free newsletter at socialatlanta.com.