3 years after spa shootings, advocates gather to remember victims

Georgia's AAPI community activists and AAPI Legislative Caucus assembled at the steps of Georgia State Capitol to remember the victims of 2021 spa shooting. (Courtesy of Georgia Asian Times)

Credit: Georgia Asian Times

By Georgia Asian Times staff
1 hour ago

Georgia’s AAPI community activists and AAPI Legislative Caucus assembled at the steps of the Georgia State Capitol this week to remember the victims of the March 16, 2021 spa shootings.

ExploreSpa shootings: A timeline of events that left 8 dead in metro Atlanta on March 16, 2021

Robert Aaron Long pleaded guilty to four counts of murder and received four consecutive life sentences plus 35 years without the possibility of parole in the Cherokee County shootings at Youngs Asian Massage that killed Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49, Daoyou Feng, 44, Delaina Yaun, 33, and Paul Michels, 54. A fifth person, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, was injured.

Long is currently awaiting trial in Atlanta in the shootings at the Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa that killed Yong Ae Yue, 63, Soon Chung Park, 74, Suncha Kim, 69, and Hyun Jung Grant, 51.

Fulton County prosecutors announced in 2021 they would pursue hate crime charges and seek the death penalty.

AAPI legislators are pushing for gun restrictions in the state. Rep. Michelle Auhad, a Democrat from Johns Creek, proposed for a three-day waiting period for gun purchases and the bill didn’t move forward. She said a waiting period would have prevented the fatal shootings.

However, she was pleased with a recent proposed bill that would provide tax credit for gun owners in Georgia to buy lock boxes to store guns safely at home.

ExploreThe victims killed in the March 16, 2021, spa shootings

Michael Webb, Tan’s husband, believes conservatives in this state are also open to gun restrictions.

“We have them in Florida,” said Webb, who currently lives there.

“We have three-day waiting periods for gun purchases. I am a lifelong gun owner and I don’t want anyone to take away my gun. But it requires common sense approach to address this issue.”

The Georgia AAPI community plans to gather for a vigil and remembrance event at Korean American Association of Georgia (KAAGA) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Credit: Georgia Asian Times

Credit: Georgia Asian Times

