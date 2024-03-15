3 years after spa shootings, advocates gather to remember victims

Fulton County prosecutors announced in 2021 they would pursue hate crime charges and seek the death penalty.

AAPI legislators are pushing for gun restrictions in the state. Rep. Michelle Auhad, a Democrat from Johns Creek, proposed for a three-day waiting period for gun purchases and the bill didn’t move forward. She said a waiting period would have prevented the fatal shootings.

However, she was pleased with a recent proposed bill that would provide tax credit for gun owners in Georgia to buy lock boxes to store guns safely at home.

Michael Webb, Tan’s husband, believes conservatives in this state are also open to gun restrictions.

“We have them in Florida,” said Webb, who currently lives there.

“We have three-day waiting periods for gun purchases. I am a lifelong gun owner and I don’t want anyone to take away my gun. But it requires common sense approach to address this issue.”

The Georgia AAPI community plans to gather for a vigil and remembrance event at Korean American Association of Georgia (KAAGA) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

