Opinion Readers write A committed conservative votes against the GOP because of Trump, and beware the rise of socialism in America. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 18 minutes ago

Why this committed conservative did not vote Republican I consider myself a committed conservative, and ideologically I agree with Republican principles almost to a T. But as a follower of Jesus, I cannot support a party leader who is the antithesis of him. President Donald Trump is a narcissistic, vindictive, pompous, name-calling bully who has brought nearly every part of the Republican Party under his influence. His handpicked candidates have been a disaster, costing Republicans the Senate, the House and state races. His actions in office have been driven by self-interest and vengeance rather than genuine concern for everyday Americans. I am shocked that so many intelligent friends of mine remain under his spell.

I last voted for Trump in 2016. Since then, I have come to the conclusion that conviction must outweigh party loyalty. On Tuesday, I cast a protest vote against the weak-kneed politicians who kissed Trump’s ring and enabled this moment. They chose to bow instead of stand up. No Republican got my vote! My grandmother, a delegate at President Dwight Eisenhower’s nomination, probably rolled over in her grave, but I left the polls with no regrets. I hope a Democratic-controlled Congress pushes back against this president at every turn, matching his own vindictive energy. He and the party deserve it. Hopefully, MAGA and Trump himself will one day be a chapter in history rather than the party’s identity so that the GOP can return to its roots. Until then, my conscience comes before my party.

STUART E. COE, MILTON

Is this the rise of envy and decline of work? The midterms were a Democratic blowout. Maybe it’s just anti-Trump fervor because of the Iran war and high gas prices, but I have to wonder if something deeper is gaining momentum. With the Democratic Socialists of America on the rise and lots of open talk about socialism in the Democratic Party, I fear that our country is shifting its view of envy and work. In the past, envy was bad and work was good. We didn’t hate successful people, and we worked hard. We cherished opportunity, not handouts. However, in the collectivist or even socialist society we seem to be moving toward, envy is good and work is bad. No one deserves more than anyone else, so taking successful people’s alleged “excess” wealth is justified, even noble. Further, work means exploitation, not opportunity. America, the alleged “warmth of collectivism” will prove quite fleeting. Socialism won’t yield affordability. Envy is a corrosive vice, and many people must work hard for a society to compete and advance. Any ideology that promotes envy and discourages work is doomed to failure.

I hope voters wake up before 2028.