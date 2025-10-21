Opinion Invest in Atlanta’s historic Black communities and accelerate economic growth As the region continues to thrive, leaders should boost existing businesses that have been key to building middle-class wealth. (Illustration: Broly Su / AJC)

Atlanta’s historically Black communities — such as Sweet Auburn, West End, Vine City, Pittsburgh, Mechanicsville, English Avenue, Cascade, and Adamsville — are critical to the health of the entire metro region. These corridors are more than historic districts; they are economic engines. When they thrive, suburban tax bases expand, commutes shorten and supply chains become more robust. When they struggle, costs rise for everyone. Investment here is not charity; it is a strategic investment in the region.

Atlanta's historically Black communities — such as Sweet Auburn, West End, Vine City, Pittsburgh, Mechanicsville, English Avenue, Cascade, and Adamsville — are critical to the health of the entire metro region. These corridors are more than historic districts; they are economic engines. When they thrive, suburban tax bases expand, commutes shorten and supply chains become more robust. When they struggle, costs rise for everyone. Investment here is not charity; it is a strategic investment in the region.

Instead of extracting from these communities, we must begin to replace lost local embedded businesses with new ones and develop an economic base from which a community can grow and prosper. Strengthening these neighborhoods benefits every corner of Atlanta. They broaden the city's tax base, enhance infrastructure, and reduce public costs tied to poverty and disinvestment. Revitalized communities create jobs, attract visitors, and provide cultural and recreational assets — restaurants, music venues, museums and festivals — that enrich daily life. RELATED Opinion: Atlanta hasn't stopped growing. But its momentum is at risk. Atlanta's brand, rooted in Black excellence and civil rights leadership, draws global attention. Companies, investors and young talent are attracted to cities that live their values. Protecting and growing these neighborhoods demonstrates that equity and innovation can coexist.

Black-owned businesses are growing and making billions

Economic and cultural capital:

Thousands of Black-owned firms — from restaurants to tech and construction — operate here. Nationally, Black-owned businesses grew 13.6% between 2017 and 2020, generating over $141 billion, according to the Washington, D.C.,-based nonpartisan Brookings Institution. Atlanta mirrors this growth, circulating dollars locally and regionally.

Talent and education:

Nearby historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) — Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, Interdenominational Theology Center (ITC), Morris Brown College and Morehouse School of Medicine — add $1.1 billion annually to the economy and support nearly 7,800 jobs — the majority held by middle-class Black people. They provide skilled graduates for employers across metro Atlanta.

Location and assets:

Many neighborhoods are near downtown, airports, and universities. Sweet Auburn, once called by Fortune magazine "the richest Negro street in the world," still demonstrates the power of concentrated enterprise. Redevelopment, such as the Sweet Auburn Grande, shows how history and growth are inextricably linked.

Regional reach:

Suburban pockets share this legacy. Flat Rock, Collier Heights, and Hunter Hills demonstrate that Black heritage is deeply rooted throughout the metro area. Churches and cultural organizations cross county lines, building economic and social networks. Resistance to inclusion, like MARTA opposition, costs opportunities. Today, better transit and engagement mean stronger property values and a more competitive region.

Events and image:

Atlanta's film, music, and convention industries rely on these communities. Many world-class events, from movies to conferences, benefit directly from the culture and workforce of historic Black neighborhoods.

City and suburbs are interdependent. Residents commute both ways. Spending power supports retail, service, and hospitality.

Redevelopment pressures can push residents outward, reshaping suburban housing and retail. When these neighborhoods decline, wealth tends to leave the region. When they thrive, innovation and the arts flourish. RELATED Opinion: Homeownership in Southwest Atlanta should be attainable, not unreachable

The Atlanta region's Black households have a median income of nearly $71,000, among the highest in the nation, creating a strong consumer base.

Five recommendations for regional business leaders

Invest in shared infrastructure and corridors.

Open procurement to enable Black-owned firms to compete for suburban contracts.

Support outward-moving residents with space and incentives to start businesses.

Recognize small, embedded firms, barbers, salons, cafes — not as small extras, but as community anchors.

As the federal government is withdrawing from contracting and other support for Black businesses, local governments can utilize their own resources to help those affected by the withdrawal. They can craft programming that specifically includes ways to support embedded firms, ensuring that barbers, salons, cafés, and other small enterprises are treated as anchors and infrastructure rather than extras. Local governments should also invest in shared infrastructure and corridors; open procurement to enable Black-owned firms to compete for suburban contracts; and support outward-moving residents with space and incentives to start businesses. Most of all, old perceptions must be challenged: Black-owned firms are modern and ready for growth.