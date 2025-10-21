Opinion

Invest in Atlanta’s historic Black communities and accelerate economic growth

As the region continues to thrive, leaders should boost existing businesses that have been key to building middle-class wealth.
(Illustration: Broly Su / AJC)
By Joseph R. Hudson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta’s historically Black communities — such as Sweet Auburn, West End, Vine City, Pittsburgh, Mechanicsville, English Avenue, Cascade, and Adamsville — are critical to the health of the entire metro region.

These corridors are more than historic districts; they are economic engines. When they thrive, suburban tax bases expand, commutes shorten and supply chains become more robust. When they struggle, costs rise for everyone. Investment here is not charity; it is a strategic investment in the region.

Instead of extracting from these communities, we must begin to replace lost local embedded businesses with new ones and develop an economic base from which a community can grow and prosper.

Strengthening these neighborhoods benefits every corner of Atlanta. They broaden the city’s tax base, enhance infrastructure, and reduce public costs tied to poverty and disinvestment. Revitalized communities create jobs, attract visitors, and provide cultural and recreational assets — restaurants, music venues, museums and festivals — that enrich daily life.

Atlanta’s brand, rooted in Black excellence and civil rights leadership, draws global attention. Companies, investors and young talent are attracted to cities that live their values. Protecting and growing these neighborhoods demonstrates that equity and innovation can coexist.

Black-owned businesses are growing and making billions

City and suburbs are interdependent. Residents commute both ways.

Spending power supports retail, service, and hospitality.

Joseph "Joe" Hudson
Joseph "Joe" Hudson

Redevelopment pressures can push residents outward, reshaping suburban housing and retail. When these neighborhoods decline, wealth tends to leave the region. When they thrive, innovation and the arts flourish.

The Atlanta region’s Black households have a median income of nearly $71,000, among the highest in the nation, creating a strong consumer base.

Five recommendations for regional business leaders

As the federal government is withdrawing from contracting and other support for Black businesses, local governments can utilize their own resources to help those affected by the withdrawal. They can craft programming that specifically includes ways to support embedded firms, ensuring that barbers, salons, cafés, and other small enterprises are treated as anchors and infrastructure rather than extras.

Local governments should also invest in shared infrastructure and corridors; open procurement to enable Black-owned firms to compete for suburban contracts; and support outward-moving residents with space and incentives to start businesses. Most of all, old perceptions must be challenged: Black-owned firms are modern and ready for growth."

Final bottom line: Healthy historic neighborhoods mean stronger suburbs. The economic benefits are clear: higher tax revenues, safer streets, increased job opportunities and a stronger global profile. Investment here says Atlanta can honor its history and lead its future. Equity and innovation together are what make a region resilient.

Call to Action: Act now. Partner with historic Black neighborhoods. Support their businesses, invest in infrastructure, and integrate culture and transit. Each year of inaction means lost revenue and missed opportunity. The Black dollar does not stop at city limits — it ripples outward. Catch that wave and grow together.

Joseph R. “Joe” Hudson is an advocate for Black businesses. He is a businessman and founder of BlacIntellec, The Black Atlanta Think Tank, a nonprofit organization.

ABOUT THIS SERIES

“Atlanta: America’s Black Mecca?” is an original content series from UATL that explores that question with data-driven, thoughtful reporting that prioritizes the voices of locals and transplants who call this city home. These stories will appear in the paper, UATL.com and AJC.com each month through January 2026.

Got a Black mecca story to tell? We want to hear about your experiences. Hit us up at uatl@ajc.com.

About the Author

Joseph R. Hudson

