Invest in Atlanta’s historic Black communities and accelerate economic growth
As the region continues to thrive, leaders should boost existing businesses that have been key to building middle-class wealth.
(Illustration: Broly Su / AJC)
By Joseph R. Hudson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Atlanta’s historically Black communities — such as Sweet Auburn, West End, Vine City, Pittsburgh, Mechanicsville, English Avenue, Cascade, and Adamsville — are critical to the health of the entire metro region.
These corridors are more than historic districts; they are economic engines. When they thrive, suburban tax bases expand, commutes shorten and supply chains become more robust. When they struggle, costs rise for everyone. Investment here is not charity; it is a strategic investment in the region.
Instead of extracting from these communities, we must begin to replace lost local embedded businesses with new ones and develop an economic base from which a community can grow and prosper.
Strengthening these neighborhoods benefits every corner of Atlanta. They broaden the city’s tax base, enhance infrastructure, and reduce public costs tied to poverty and disinvestment. Revitalized communities create jobs, attract visitors, and provide cultural and recreational assets — restaurants, music venues, museums and festivals — that enrich daily life.
Black-owned businesses are growing and making billions
Economic and cultural capital: Thousands of Black-owned firms — from restaurants to tech and construction — operate here. Nationally, Black-owned businesses grew 13.6% between 2017 and 2020, generating over $141 billion, according to the Washington, D.C.,-based nonpartisan Brookings Institution. Atlanta mirrors this growth, circulating dollars locally and regionally.
Talent and education: Nearby historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) — Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, Interdenominational Theology Center (ITC), Morris Brown College and Morehouse School of Medicine — add $1.1 billion annually to the economy and support nearly 7,800 jobs — the majority held by middle-class Black people. They provide skilled graduates for employers across metro Atlanta.
Location and assets: Many neighborhoods are near downtown, airports, and universities. Sweet Auburn, once called by Fortune magazine “the richest Negro street in the world,” still demonstrates the power of concentrated enterprise. Redevelopment, such as the Sweet Auburn Grande, shows how history and growth are inextricably linked.
Regional reach: Suburban pockets share this legacy. Flat Rock, Collier Heights, and Hunter Hills demonstrate that Black heritage is deeply rooted throughout the metro area. Churches and cultural organizations cross county lines, building economic and social networks. Resistance to inclusion, like MARTA opposition, costs opportunities. Today, better transit and engagement mean stronger property values and a more competitive region.
Events and image: Atlanta’s film, music, and convention industries rely on these communities. Many world-class events, from movies to conferences, benefit directly from the culture and workforce of historic Black neighborhoods.
City and suburbs are interdependent. Residents commute both ways.
Spending power supports retail, service, and hospitality.
Redevelopment pressures can push residents outward, reshaping suburban housing and retail. When these neighborhoods decline, wealth tends to leave the region. When they thrive, innovation and the arts flourish.
Five recommendations for regional business leaders
Invest in shared infrastructure and corridors.
Open procurement to enable Black-owned firms to compete for suburban contracts.
Support outward-moving residents with space and incentives to start businesses.
Recognize small, embedded firms, barbers, salons, cafes — not as small extras, but as community anchors.
Most of all, challenge old perceptions: Black-owned firms are modern and ready for growth.
As the federal government is withdrawing from contracting and other support for Black businesses, local governments can utilize their own resources to help those affected by the withdrawal. They can craft programming that specifically includes ways to support embedded firms, ensuring that barbers, salons, cafés, and other small enterprises are treated as anchors and infrastructure rather than extras.
Local governments should also invest in shared infrastructure and corridors; open procurement to enable Black-owned firms to compete for suburban contracts; and support outward-moving residents with space and incentives to start businesses. Most of all, old perceptions must be challenged: Black-owned firms are modern and ready for growth."
Final bottom line: Healthy historic neighborhoods mean stronger suburbs. The economic benefits are clear: higher tax revenues, safer streets, increased job opportunities and a stronger global profile. Investment here says Atlanta can honor its history and lead its future. Equity and innovation together are what make a region resilient.
Call to Action: Act now. Partner with historic Black neighborhoods. Support their businesses, invest in infrastructure, and integrate culture and transit. Each year of inaction means lost revenue and missed opportunity. The Black dollar does not stop at city limits — it ripples outward. Catch that wave and grow together.
Joseph R. “Joe” Hudson is an advocate for Black businesses. He is a businessman and founder of BlacIntellec, The Black Atlanta Think Tank, a nonprofit organization.
