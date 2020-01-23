Frequently asked questions about the AJC

Please note: Your subscription stays active while your print newspaper is on hold. You’ll continue to receive the AJCePaper, a digital replica of the printed newspaper, every morning by 6 a.m. so you can stay informed whenever you travel.

Q: Where can I report delivery issues?

A: We’re sorry there was an issue with the delivery of your newspaper.

To report an issue with your home delivery, go to this link or call 404-522-4141. If you visit the link, you may be prompted to login to your account if you have not done so already. You will be able to select your delivery issue, the date of the issue and submit your complaint.

We know that getting your newspaper from us is an important part of your morning routine, and we want to sincerely apologize for the issue you experienced with today’s home delivery of the AJC.

Q: My paper was wet or damaged. Where can I report that?

Q: Can I still get the AJC if I move out of the area?

A: Yes. With an active subscription, you can access the AJCePaper, a digital replica of the daily print edition. Visit AJC.com/ePaper to begin reading today's paper immediately. The AJCePaper is also delivered to your inbox daily by 6 a.m.

If you are not an active subscriber, visit https://subscribe.ajc.com/ to start today.

Q: How do I change my delivery address?

A: To change your delivery address, please call or email one of our Customer Service representatives at 404-522-4141 or customercare@ajc.com.

Q: When will my delivery begin?

A: Seven-day print subscribers should allow up to two days before receiving their first paper. Sunday-only print subscribers will begin receiving their paper the Sunday after they begin their subscription.

Q: Why did the cost of my subscription go up?

A: Please contact us so we can review your account information with you. Call or email one of our Customer Service representatives at 404-522-4141 or customercare@ajc.com.

Q: How do I order a print subscription? How do I start a subscription to the AJC?

A: An AJC subscription funds in-depth reporting and investigations that keep you informed. You can start today and cancel any time. Subscribe to the AJC by visiting subscribe.ajc.com and selecting the offer that best fits you.

An AJC print subscription includes home delivery of the printed newspaper and unlimited digital access to the following:

AJCePaper – easy to use digital newspaper, delivered to your inbox by 6 a.m., 7 days a week

In-depth local news and investigations only in the AJC

Sunday coupons and digital deals

Q: How do I add or remove print from my subscription?

A: To add or remove home delivery of the printed paper, please call us at 404-522-4141.

Account Management/Billing

Q: How do I change my current subscription?

A: To change your current subscription or get answers to any questions about your current subscription, email Customer Service at customercare@ajc.com or call at 404-522-4141.

Q: Who do I call for questions about my subscription?

A: To talk about your current subscription, email Customer Service at customercare@ajc.com or call at 404 -522-4141

Q: What is the cancellation and refund policy?

A: To request a cancellation or refund of your digital or print subscription, please call us at 404-522-4141 and speak to a customer service representative. We’d like to hear more about your reasons for discontinuing your subscription, and your feedback is very important to us as is your support of the AJC’s journalism.

Q: I can’t login. What do I do?

A: If you’re unable to login because of an issue with your password, follow the instructions from the answer below to set a new one.

If you're experiencing other issues with logging in, please email Customer Service at customercare@ajc.com or call at 404-522-4141.

Q: How do I recover my password?

A: If you forgot your password, click the “Forgot Your Password?” link on any login page. You will enter the email address associated with your account. You will receive an email notification with a link to reset your password.

Q: How do I update my billing address?

A: To change your billing address, visit your subscriber dashboard. You may be prompted to login to your account if you have not done so already. Once there, you will be able to update and save your new billing address.

Q: How do I update my account information?

A: To update your account information, visit myaccount.ajc.com. You may be prompted to login to your account if you have not done so already. The main page features links to many of your account features. Select the one most relevant to you to be redirected to the proper page.

To update your newsletter selections, visit myaccount.ajc.com/ajc/preference and login to your account. You can sign up or opt out of newsletters by clicking the check boxes on each tile.

Q: Can I share my subscription?

A: You can share your digital access with up to 4 additional people at no additional cost – and they will continue to receive the AJCePaper as long as your subscription remains active. To share access, go to this page and login if you haven't already done so. You can submit names and email addresses of additional friends or family members. They will receive an email alerting them of their invitation to access credible local reporting, compelling exclusive investigations and complete details.

Q: How do I set up my account for autopay?

A: By agreeing to autopay you'll be charged each month until you cancel your subscription. Visit your subscriber dashboard. You may be prompted to login to your account if you have not done so already. Once there, you will be able to input and save credit-card information. You can cancel any time by calling AJC Customer Care at 404-522-4141.

Thank you for supporting local journalism. Your subscription funds in-depth reporting and investigations that keep you informed and make our community stronger.

Q: What are your customer service hours? I want to speak to a representative.

A: You can call 404-522-4141 between the following hours:

Monday – Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If it's after hours, there are many ways to modify and manage your account online at https://myaccount.ajc.com.

You can also email customer-service representatives at customercare@ajc.com. Someone will respond at the earliest convenience.

Your Digital Access/AJCePaper

Q: How do I access AJCePaper?

A: You can access it directly at AJC.com/epaper. The AJCePaper is delivered via email to your inbox 7 days a week by 6 a.m. It is a convenient way to read the newspaper on all your digital devices. If you're not receiving the daily AJCePaper email link, check your spam folder and mark us as not spam. If you're a subscriber, you already have full access to this product.

Q: I can’t login. What do I do?

Q: Why am I being asked to login?

A: The AJCePaper is a subscriber-only product, which will require you to login to your account. Go to AJC.com/epaper to login.

Q: What web browsers are supported with AJCePaper?

A: Current versions of Safari on Mac, Chrome, and Firefox are recommended.

Those with Internet Explorer 9, Safari on Windows, Opera or other browsers should be directed to update their browser.

Private or incognito browsing modes are not officially supported.

Q: How do I find content? How can I print the AJCePaper?

A: You will have a different experience based on your device and the browser you are using. For questions, call 404-522-4141.

Q: How can I read the AJCePaper offline?

A: When you do have internet access, click "Download" and save the entire paper as a PDF.

Q: Can I share stories?

A: Yes. You can select the "Share" button on the page’s top toolbar or the three share buttons on story-level pages. You can share by email, Facebook and Twitter.

Q: Does the AJCePaper update throughout the day?

A: The AJCePaper is a replica of the daily print edition. Occasionally, we may publish sections or editions later in the day based on breaking news events.

Q: I just purchased a new subscription. How do I activate access to the AJCePaper?

A: Visit this registration page. You will enter your last name and either your ZIP code, phone number, order confirmation or account number. Click submit and begin your digital access.

Q: I have more than one device. Can I access my digital subscription on more than one computer, smartphone or tablet?

A: Yes, you can access the AJCePaper and AJC.com on all compatible computers, smartphones and tablets. Remember to login to your account to ensure you get the full subscriber experience.

Q: How can I update the email address that is associated with my account?

A: Call customer service at 404-522-4141 to update the email address associated with your account.

Q: How do I manage my newsletters? I want to unsubscribe from one I am currently receiving, or sign up to receive a new one.

A: You can sign up for new newsletters, or opt out of ones you currently receive, by visiting myaccount.ajc.com/ajc/preference. Login to your account and click the checkboxes under each newsletter tile to manage your sign-ups.

Back Issues

Q: How can I access a previous copy or edition of the AJC?

A: There are several ways to find a back issue of the AJC.

All AJC subscribers have the access to search back issues of the newspaper from February 2017-current through the AJCePaper. Otherwise, we recommend Newsbank https://www.myajc.com/services/archive/ or Newspapers.com. Other sources include The Atlanta History Center and select public libraries in metro Atlanta. When you search, keep in mind there are no digital records for the Atlanta Journal before 1985 (text only) 2001 (pages), and the full run of the Atlanta Constitution is only available on Newspapers.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not offer microfilm search services to the public.