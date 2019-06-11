Frequently asked questions about advertising with The AJC

We regularly get several questions from our prospective advertisers. To save time, improve your experience and help you, we’ve assembled answers to the questions we frequently receive.
Q: Why should I advertise in the AJC?
A: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is Atlanta’s top media company with marketing solutions that help you solve your unique business needs.
The AJC’s multimedia experts can grow your business by helping you get noticed by your target audience, be found where consumers are searching, and convert prospects.
Q: What kind of advertising options are in the AJC?
A: Our Multimedia Account Executives know that one size does not fit all. They take the time to learn about your business and then design a custom advertising plan, across print and digital, that fits your needs and budget. Start your conversation today by emailing us at advertise@ajc.com or submit a request through www.ajcmediakit.com
Q: How can I place a classified ad in the AJC?
A: If you would like to place a classified ad, please contact us by emailing ajclass@coxinc.com or calling 404-577-5772. You can also visit https://classifieds.ajc.com/ to place an ad.
Q: How can I place a print ad in the AJC?
A: If you would like to place an ad in our daily print edition, please contact us by emailing advertising@ajc.com or calling 404-526-2620.
Q: How can I place a digital ad in the AJC?
A: If you would like to place an ad on our website, AJC.com, please contact us by emailing advertising@ajc.com or calling 404-526-2620.
Q: How do I place a wedding announcement in the AJC?
A: If you would like to place your wedding announcement in the AJC, please contact us by emailing Ajc.classified@coxinc.com or calling 404-526-5772.
Q: How do I place an obituary in the AJC?
A: If you would like to place an obituary in the AJC, please contact us by calling 404-526-5271.