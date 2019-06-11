Frequently asked questions about advertising with The AJC

A: Our Multimedia Account Executives know that one size does not fit all. They take the time to learn about your business and then design a custom advertising plan, across print and digital, that fits your needs and budget. Start your conversation today by emailing us at advertise@ajc.com or submit a request through www.ajcmediakit.com

Q: How can I place a classified ad in the AJC?

A: If you would like to place a classified ad, please contact us by emailing ajclass@coxinc.com or calling 404-577-5772. You can also visit https://classifieds.ajc.com/ to place an ad.

Q: How can I place a print ad in the AJC?

A: If you would like to place an ad in our daily print edition, please contact us by emailing advertising@ajc.com or calling 404-526-2620.

Q: How can I place a digital ad in the AJC?

A: If you would like to place an ad on our website, AJC.com, please contact us by emailing advertising@ajc.com or calling 404-526-2620.

Q: How do I place a wedding announcement in the AJC?

A: If you would like to place your wedding announcement in the AJC, please contact us by emailing Ajc.classified@coxinc.com or calling 404-526-5772.

Q: How do I place an obituary in the AJC?

A: If you would like to place an obituary in the AJC, please contact us by calling 404-526-5271.