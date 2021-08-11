YouTube suspends Rand Paul over video disputing effectiveness of masks

On Tuesday, Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, for seven days after she posted that the Food and Drug Administration should not give the coronavirus vaccines full approval and that the vaccines were “failing.”

On Twitter, Paul called his suspension “a badge of honor” and blamed “left-wing cretins at YouTube,” while linking to an alternative site to watch the video.

The senator said in a statement that private companies had the right to bar him, but that YouTube’s decision was “a continuation of their commitment to act in lock step with the government.”

“I think this kind of censorship is very dangerous, incredibly anti-free speech and truly anti-progress of science, which involves skepticism and argumentation to arrive at the truth,” he said.

“We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speaker or political views, and we make exceptions for videos that have additional context such as countervailing views from local health authorities." - YouTube representative

Last week, YouTube removed from his channel an eight-minute Newsmax interview in which the senator said that “there’s no value” in wearing masks. According to YouTube policy, the company issues a warning for a first offense, then the weeklong suspension as part of its “first strike” response to a second offense.

The strike will be removed from his account after 90 days if there are no more violations. A second strike in the 90 days would result in a two-week suspension, and the account would be permanently banned after a third strike.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.