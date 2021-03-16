Yaphet Kotto, versatile actor from ‘Alien,’ ‘Midnight Run,’ dead at 81

‘Live and Let Die’

He even played a pair of Bond villains in the 1973 film “Live and Let Die”: both a corrupt Caribbean dictator and that character’s alter ago, a drug trafficker named Mr. Big.

In 1993, Kotto, who stood 6-foot-3, told The Baltimore Sun that such roles presented a distorted image of what he was really like.

“I want to try to play a much more sensitive man. A family man,” he told the newspaper. “There is an aspect of Black people’s lives that is not running or jumping.”

Personal life

Yaphet Frederick Kotto was born on Nov. 15, 1939, in Harlem, New York, and grew up in the Bronx. His father was Cameroonian royalty, The Baltimore Sun reported. His mother was of Panamanian and West Indian descent. The couple separated when Kotto was a child, and he was raised by his maternal grandparents.

Kotto married three times; he and Sinahon, who is from the Philippines, wed in Baltimore in 1998.

Kotto had six children. Information on his survivors was not immediately available.

Early roles

One of Kotto’s first parts was a supporting role in the 1964 film “Nothing but a Man,” about a Black couple who face discrimination in the Deep South. He would go on to have more than 90 other acting credits, in film, in television and on Broadway.

Notably, he played Parker, an engineer tasked with repairing a spaceship in “Alien,” the 1979 blockbuster from Ridley Scott.

In the 1988 action-comedy “Midnight Run,” co-starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin, he played FBI agent Alonzo Mosely, whose stolen ID becomes fodder for a running joke. And in “The Running Man,” a dystopian 1987 thriller set in what was then the near future (2019), Kotto played a resistance fighter alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in a fascist version of America.