Wreaths laid at Rosalynn Carter’s alma mater

The hearse carrying Rosalynn Carter’s remains arrived in front of the sciences building at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Ga.

The Carter children and their spouses were greeted by university President Neal Weaver and Jennifer Olsen, the CEO of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.

Olsen and Weaver each solemnly positioned a wreath of white flowers in front of the building on either side of a statute of Carter sitting on a bench. Members of the Carter family then approached the wreaths, shaking the hands of Olsen, Weaver and two of the service members keeping watch.