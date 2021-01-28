Woman sues Georgia deputies and county after traffic stop

The driver’s license charge was dismissed Aug. 20 in state court.

The county and the deputies are being sued for violation of Lavoriel’s Fourth Amendment rights regarding unreasonable seizure “of plaintiff Maria’s person,” false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and negligence based on unreasonable conduct, the lawsuit says.

No disciplinary action has been taken against the two deputies, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.

“I don’t think they’ve done anything illegal,” he said.