Woman charged, accused of stabbing man she met on dating app in Atlanta

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A woman was arrested Monday after she stabbed a man she recently met online in Atlanta, police said.

Officers responded to the Gables Midtown on Monroe Drive about 5:30 a.m. regarding a call about a person stabbed. At the scene, the victim told police he was attacked inside an apartment by a woman he met on a dating app.

“He stated the female demanded he send her money before stabbing him,” according to police.

The woman, identified as Antanina Piatruchyk, was arrested at the scene without incident and charged with aggravated assault, police said.

ExploreMan accused of beating Atlanta woman during date arrested in New York

A similar case in Atlanta from 2020 sent a man to jail after he attacked a woman he met on the Hinge dating app, authorities previously said. Benjamin Fancher was recently indicted on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

