Woman charged, accused of stabbing man she met on dating app in Atlanta

A woman was arrested Monday after she stabbed a man she recently met online in Atlanta, police said.
Officers responded to the Gables Midtown on Monroe Drive about 5:30 a.m. regarding a call about a person stabbed. At the scene, the victim told police he was attacked inside an apartment by a woman he met on a dating app.
“He stated the female demanded he send her money before stabbing him,” according to police.
The woman, identified as Antanina Piatruchyk, was arrested at the scene without incident and charged with aggravated assault, police said.
A similar case in Atlanta from 2020 sent a man to jail after he attacked a woman he met on the Hinge dating app, authorities previously said. Benjamin Fancher was recently indicted on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
