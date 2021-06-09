Wife of El Chapo to plead guilty to helping run drug empire

Prosecutors at her husband’s trial offered substantial evidence that she — like many of his mistresses — was deeply enmeshed in his criminal activity, often helping him send messages to her own father, Inés Coronel Barreras, who served as one of Guzmán’s top lieutenants before his arrest in Mexico in 2013.

In this Jan. 19, 2017, file photo provided by U.S. law enforcement, authorities escort Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, center, from a plane to a waiting caravan of SUVs at Long Island MacArthur Airport, in Ronkonkoma, N.Y. Credit: U.S. law enforcement via AP, File Credit: U.S. law enforcement via AP, File

Other messages introduced at the trial showed that Coronel was intimately involved in helping Guzmán evade capture by American and Mexican authorities after a botched raid in 2012 in the Mexican resort town of Cabo San Lucas. In some of the messages, Guzmán wrote to her describing how he had fled from his oceanfront villa just in time as the raiding party broke through the door of a nearby home.

Coronel was also instrumental in helping him break out of the high-security Altiplano prison near Toluca, Mexico, in 2015 after a coalition of U.S. and Mexican law enforcement and military personnel tracked him down the year before in a beach hotel in Mazatlán. Prosecutors say that Coronel, using her visitation privileges, acted as an emissary between her husband and a team of conspirators, including her own brother, who plotted the escape by building a nearly mile-long tunnel into the shower of his cell.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, will remain behind bars on while facing drug trafficking charges. Credit: KENA BETANCUR Credit: KENA BETANCUR

In 2016, after Guzmán was recaptured and returned to Altiplano, Coronel sought to help him escape again, hatching a plot to bribe Mexico’s top prison official, according to testimony at the trial. Before the plan could be carried out, however, Guzmán was extradited to the United States.

On the initial conspiracy count she was charged with, Coronel faced 10 years to life in prison. But under her agreement with the government, the person familiar with her case said, she will be designated as a “minimal participant” in the conspiracy and is likely be sentenced to far less time.