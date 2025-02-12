News

Why "Captain America" star Anthony Mackie loved filming in Atlanta

Anthony Mackie has shot over a dozen projects in Atlanta, but filming Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" has been his favorite experience in the city so far. The latest film from Disney marks the first time Mackie will take on the starring role as the titular comic book character. The actor chatted with AJC's Rodney Ho about his lifelong relationship with Atlanta and what it was like filming at Tyler Perry Studios. Additional Footage: Marvel Studios

0:51