error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Why "Captain America" star Anthony Mackie loved filming in Atlanta

Anthony Mackie has shot over a dozen projects in Atlanta, but filming Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" has been his favorite experience in the city so far. The latest film from Disney marks the first time Mackie will take on the starring role as the titular comic book character. The actor chatted with AJC's Rodney Ho about his lifelong relationship with Atlanta and what it was like filming at Tyler Perry Studios. Additional Footage: Marvel Studios

0:51
AJC |13 hours ago
Placeholder Image
Atlanta is not a ‘Brave New World’ for Anthony Mackie, Marvel’s new Captain America

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:56

Egg-flation is hitting Waffle House. Here's why

The new fifty-cent surcharge on eggs at Waffle House is part of a larger trend across America. (Credits: USDA|USBLS|CNN; Additional Photos: Adobe Stock|AP)

Placeholder Image
0:51

Why "Captain America" star Anthony Mackie loved filming in Atlanta

Anthony Mackie says filming Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" was his favorite experience in the city. Additional Footage: Marvel Studios

Placeholder Image

Credit: NYT

1:51

The multimillion dollar online marketplace you’ve probably never heard of

B-Stock trades in hundreds of millions of dollars in resale inventory on a monthly basis, according to CEO Marcus Shen. (Source: B-Stock, NRF, WRAL News)

Placeholder Image
1:33

Doug Collins explains how he plans to "raise the bar" as VA Secretary

Newly-appointed Secretary of the Department of Veteran Affairs Doug Collins explains how he hopes to reshape and improve the troubled department.

More From News

Placeholder Image
1:56

Egg-flation is hitting Waffle House. Here's why

The new fifty-cent surcharge on eggs at Waffle House is part of a larger trend across America. (Credits: USDA|USBLS|CNN; Additional Photos: Adobe Stock|AP)

Placeholder Image
1:51

The multimillion dollar online marketplace you’ve probably never heard of

B-Stock trades in hundreds of millions of dollars in resale inventory on a monthly basis, according to CEO Marcus Shen. (Source: B-Stock, NRF, WRAL News)

Placeholder Image
1:33

Doug Collins explains how he plans to "raise the bar" as VA Secretary

Newly-appointed Secretary of the Department of Veteran Affairs Doug Collins explains how he hopes to reshape and improve the troubled department.

Placeholder Image
0:36

Exclusive: Marjorie Taylor Greene considering 2026 senate or gubernatorial bid

During an exclusive AJC interview, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared that she is considering a run for statewide office in Georgia for 2026.