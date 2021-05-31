WHO giving variants Greek letters for names

Scientists will keep assigning long strings of letters and numbers to new variants for their own purposes, but they hope that Greek letters will roll off the tongues of nonscientists more easily.

There is also a deeper motivation: The letters-and-numbers system was so complicated that many people were referring to variants by the places they were discovered instead (“the Indian variant” for B.1.617.2, for example). Scientists worry that those informal nicknames can be inaccurate and stigmatizing, punishing countries for investing in the genome sequencing necessary to sound an alarm about new mutations that may well have emerged somewhere else.

Whether the Greek letters will stick is another matter. It has been months since experts convened by the WHO began discussing the issue, allowing labels such as “the British variant” and “the South African variant” to proliferate in the news media.

The experts said they had considered a number of alternatives, like taking syllables from existing words to make new words. But too many of those syllable combinations were already recognizable names of places or businesses, they said.

And, as it happens, the Greek letters had just been freed up from another task: The World Meteorological Organization said in March that it would no longer use them to name hurricanes.