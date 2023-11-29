What to know about today’s funeral service for Rosalynn Carter

News
By AJC Staff
34 minutes ago

Rosalynn Carter will be laid to rest today in the small rural town of Plains.

The family motorcade carrying the remains of the former first lady will arrive shortly before 11 a.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church. A funeral service will be attended by family members and invited friends.

The motorcade will then depart the church around 12:30 p.m. It will travel through Plains to the modest ranch house of Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter for a private burial on the couple’s property.

Here are more details about the service, the motorcade’s route, and the town of Plains.

