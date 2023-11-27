What to know about Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers at GA SW State

News
By AJC Staff
53 minutes ago

After the hearse carrying Rosalynn Carter’s remains departs from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, the Carter family motorcade will travel to nearby Georgia Southwestern State University, the former first lady’s alma mater.

Neal Weaver, the university’s president, and Jennifer Olsen, CEO of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, will place two wreaths at Mrs. Carter’s bronze statue.

Among the former first lady’s greatest legacies is her decades of work advocating on behalf of caregivers and pushing for more help and services.

To learn more about that work, and the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, click here.

