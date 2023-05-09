What is the debt ceiling, and what happens if the U.S. hits it?

This standoff has been going on for weeks, and Biden is starting to get some pressure from moderate Democrats and the business community to negotiate with Republicans. He’ll meet with key lawmakers and is open to some kind of negotiation that somehow lets both sides say they won the standoff, report The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein and Marianna Sotomayor.

What happens when Congress raises the debt ceiling?

Most years, the federal government spends more than it takes in, so it has to borrow money to cover the shortfall. That means it reaches the limit to borrow fairly often.

When that happens, lawmakers can either raise the debt ceiling by a specific amount or vote to suspend the debt ceiling for a period of time to allow the Treasury Department to borrow what it needs to pay its debts. (Sort of like a credit card bill.) As the debt ceiling fight has become more politicized, Congress has suspended it for longer and longer periods to avoid having to come back to it so regularly.

Until recently, it was a routine chore for Congress to raise the national debt ceiling. Since 1960, it has intervened 78 times to change the debt limit in some way, according to the Treasury Department. That’s under both Democratic and Republican administrations, which have both played a role in ballooning the national debt.

Raising the debt ceiling allows the federal government to continue to issue Treasury bonds that bring in revenue and help it pay its bills.

Investors around the world buy the bonds because they’re seen as a safe and reliable investment. In turn, the government has money for its many projects, from the military to social programs. They are also a bedrock of global finance and help the Federal Reserve control the money supply.

Anything that shakes investors’ faith in these bonds is scary not just for the U.S. economy, but the global one, economists say.

One bill the government has to pay is interest on older bonds. If it failed to make those payments, that would be a default, and it’s never happened before. (Though there have been small defaults a few times in America’s past.)

What happens if the government defaults?

It would not be pretty.

The government would likely run out of money to pay most of its bills. It would not be able to borrow money to pay for Social Security, issue tax refunds or pay the salaries for federal workers and members of the military.

The stock market would likely plummet. The United States would be seen as an unreliable business partner across the globe. Cars and homes would get even more expensive. The country could tip into a recession. People would lose their jobs.

The United States has gotten close to a default in the recent past. In 2011, House Republicans voted down a bill to raise the debt limit unless the government slashed its annual spending. President Barack Obama agreed to sharp spending curbs that only recently expired. The political brinkmanship caused a credit-rating agency to downgrade the country’s reliability to pay its debt for the first time ever and cost taxpayers $1 billion, The Post’s Tony Romm reports.

Today’s debt ceiling standoff feels similarly heated, said Julia Coronado, an economist at the University of Texas. House Republicans have a sizable far-right faction that doesn’t seem to feel much of an obligation to raising the debt ceiling, she said. Meanwhile, Biden and Democrats are holding firm, feeling like they gave too much away in 2011.

When will the U.S. hit the debt ceiling?

As early as June 1, said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. She said her agency has been taking “extraordinary measures” since January to pay some of its bills while borrowing as little as possible. But the government is running out of options quickly.

What happens next?

On Wednesday, House Republicans passed their proposal to cut federal spending by billions of dollars in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. It’s a conservative wish list that has no chance of getting through the Democratic-controlled Senate: Republicans want to institute more work requirements to receive food stamps and Medicaid, end Biden’s green energy tax credits and cancel his pending student loan forgiveness program.

So to avoid a default and likely recession, there’s going to have to be some other kind of deal that Republicans and Democrats agree to. Meanwhile, the United States is running out of time to pay the bills it has already racked up.

“Someone is going to have to blink,” Coronado said.