X
Dark Mode Toggle

What consumer spending report tells us about inflation

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

News
By Associated Press
1 hour ago

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge ticked higher in January, a sign that price pressures remain entrenched in the U.S. economy and could lead the Fed to keep raising interest rates well into this year.

What happened

Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.6% from December to January, up sharply from a 0.2% increase from November to December.

Why it matters

On a year-over-year basis, prices rose 5.4%, up from a 5.3% annual increase in December.

The report also showed that consumer spending rose 1.8% last month from December after falling the previous month.

Inflation impact

Friday’s data provided the latest sign that the economy remains gripped by high inflation despite the Fed’s strenuous efforts to tame it. Last week, the government issued a separate inflation measure — the consumer price index — which showed that prices surged 0.5% from December to January, much more than the previous month’s 0.1% rise.

Measured year over year, consumer prices climbed 6.4% in January. That was well below a recent peak of 9.1% in June but still far above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

Job market strong

Since March of last year, the Fed has attacked inflation by raising its key interest rate eight times. Yet despite the resulting higher borrowing costs for individuals and businesses, the job market remains surprisingly robust. That is actually a worrisome sign for the Fed because strong demand for workers tends to fuel wage growth and overall inflation. Employers added a sizzling 517,000 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, its lowest point since 1969.

About the Author

Associated Press
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Fani Willis slams district attorney oversight bill as ‘racist’3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Jimmy Carter, in his final campaign, is surrounded by friends
3h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Marjorie Taylor Greene completes her divorce from reality
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Apartment crackdown hits barriers
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Apartment crackdown hits barriers
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA player charged with racing had been questioned about fatal crash
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Candidates for Mableton mayor offer visions for the new city
2m ago
In Jimmy Carter’s Plains, bracing for flowers they don’t want to send
4h ago
UGA player charged with racing had been questioned about fatal crash
17h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
22h ago
Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top