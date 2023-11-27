Welcome to AJC Live Updates

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is covering former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s memorial services, which begin this morning and end Wednesday. Please return here for live updates, as AJC reporters and photographers file dispatches from Plains, Americus and Atlanta.

The former first lady died Nov. 19 at the age of 96 in Plains. She is survived by her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, their four children, and more than two dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Carter family motorcade will depart from downtown Plains around 10 a.m. today, making two stops in nearby Americus in south Georgia, before arriving in Atlanta this afternoon.