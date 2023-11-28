Welcome back to Live Updates

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is continuing to cover former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s memorial services, which began Monday and end Wednesday. Please return here today for live updates, as AJC reporters and photographers file dispatches from Atlanta and Plains.

The former first lady died Nov. 19 at the age of 96 in Plains. She is survived by her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, their four children, and more than two dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Here is Rosalynn Carter’s obituary. You can read more AJC coverage about Rosalynn Carter here.