We Moved Into a Camper To Pay Off Our Debts. We Now Have $2,300 in Savings. What Can We Do To Help It Grow?

To Pay Off Debt, We Sold Our Home and Moved Into a Camper. How Can We Make the $2,300 We Now Have in Savings Grow?

Jennifer from Mississippi asks: "Four months ago my husband and I sold our house. We moved into a camper. Our goal in doing this was to use the money earned from the sale to pay off our debts. We have all but one debt now paid in full, all that's remaining is a $14,000 doctor bill. I'll be doubling up on this to have it paid off ASAP.

“Also for the first time ever, we’re in a position to really focus on saving more money. We have $2,300 in savings now, which for us is a lot. My question is this: What can we do to grow this money? I want to have a nice nest egg when we decide to purchase another home.”