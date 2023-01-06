WATCH LIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at memorial service for Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Credit: White House

Updated Sept 26, 2023
X

A memorial service is being held in San Francisco for the late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, who died on Sept. 29.

Watch the live video below:

MORE COVERAGE:

» Vice President Harris among scheduled speakers at memorial for Dianne Feinstein in San Francisco

» Tearful mourners line up at San Francisco City Hall to thank, pay last respects to Dianne Feinstein

» California governor chooses labor leader and Democratic insider to fill Feinstein’s Senate seat

