WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris marks 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling that ensured a nationwide right to abortion, but it’s also been seven months since the justices overturned its landmark Roe. v. Wade decision.

With few options available for ensuring abortion access, Vice President Kamala Harris will demonstrate that Democrats aren’t giving up on the issue as she marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade with a speech in Tallahassee, Florida.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Harris to push abortion fight in Florida on Roe anniversary

» Groups push Georgia lawmakers to completely ban abortion

» ‘The Jolt: Georgia House Speaker not looking for new abortion limits now

» March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits

