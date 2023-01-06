WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris hosts College Athlete Day at the White House

Vice President Kamala Harris is celebrating women’s and men’s NCAA Champion teams from the 2022-2023 season. The University of Georgia football team said “no thank you” to an invitation from President Joe Biden in early May.
Watch the live video below:
MORE COVERAGE:
» Kirby Smart: Decision not to go to White House ‘nothing political’
» UGA football team declines invitation to White House celebration
» Biden celebrates LSU women’s and UConn men’s basketball teams at separate White House events
» The Jolt: Republicans applaud Bulldogs’ White House rebuff
Editors' Picks
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
The Latest