WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris hosts College Athlete Day at the White House

Updated 15 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris is celebrating women’s and men’s NCAA Champion teams from the 2022-2023 season. The University of Georgia football team said “no thank you” to an invitation from President Joe Biden in early May.

Watch the live video below:

MORE COVERAGE:

» Kirby Smart: Decision not to go to White House ‘nothing political’

» UGA football team declines invitation to White House celebration

» Biden celebrates LSU women’s and UConn men’s basketball teams at separate White House events

» The Jolt: Republicans applaud Bulldogs’ White House rebuff

