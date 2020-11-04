WATCH LIVE: Trump departs Bedminster, N.J., to surrender to authorities at the Fulton County Jail

The AJC newsroom’s continuing coverage of the Georgia Trump investigation will focus today on the historic surrender of former President Donald Trump at the Fulton County Jail.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
MORE COVERAGE
» LIVE UPDATES: News from inside and outside Fulton jail today
» BREAKING: Trump replaces top Atlanta attorney on day of Fulton surrender
» PHOTOS: The scene where Donald Trump is expected to surrender to Fulton County authorities
» NEWSLETTERS: Sign up to get Trump indictment news and analysis in your inbox
Editors' Picks
The Latest