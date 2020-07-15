BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Trump co-defendant appears in court on motion to revoke his bond in election subversion case

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee will consider a motion to revoke the bond of Harrison Floyd because of social media posts that prosecutors say could intimidate co-defendants and witnesses.

