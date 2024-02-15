WATCH LIVE: Terrence Bradley to testify on Fani Willis-Nathan Wade relationship

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has ordered Terrence Bradley, Nathan Wade’s former law partner, to tell the court what he knows about the relationship between District Attorney Fani Willis and the special prosecutor in the election interference case.

MORE COVERAGE:

Credit: AP Credit: AP

» Judge: Law partner must testify about Wade’s relationship with Willis

» TORPY: Trump case filing shows Fani Willis’ thread getting thin

» Trump lawyers push to admit cellphone records in Willis-Wade case

» COMPLETE COVERAGE: Trump Georgia investigation

Stay with AJC.com for updates on the latest developments on this story