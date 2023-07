WASHINGTON (AP) — Two leading figures for the PGA Tour have agreed to testify before a Senate panel reviewing the tour’s surprise agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Ousting Norman, giving Woods and McIlroy LIV teams were discussed with PGA Tour, documents show

» PGA Tour is sending 2 executives to a Senate hearing as LIV cites conflicts

» Stephenson resigns from PGA Tour board over ‘serious concerns’ about Saudi deal, according to report