BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin travels in procession through central London to Wellington Arch
ajc logo
X

WATCH LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin travels in procession through central London to Wellington Arch

News
Updated 19 minutes ago

Watch the live video below:

MORE COVERAGE:

» Live Updates: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Editors' Picks
Georgia backup quarterback Carson Beck looks to pass against Samford on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia QB Carson Beck getting plenty of work1h ago
Stacey Abrams and other top Democrats are including Forsyth County in campaign stops. She is pictured speaking at a news conference in Atlanta on Sep. 2, 2022. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Jolt: Forsyth GOP cancels protest aimed at Stacey Abrams
1h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
18h ago
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' longtime manager and Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc., has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in which he was injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
14h ago
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' longtime manager and Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc., has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in which he was injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
14h ago
Guillermo Heredia, left, and the rest of the Atlanta Braves celebrate the team's World Series-clinching 7-0 victory in Game 6 against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
16h ago
The Latest
One dead in five-car crash on I-75 southbound in Clayton County

1 dead, 1 critically injured in 5-car crash in Clayton County
16h ago
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warm, dry weather continues for last weekend of summer
Across metro Atlanta, queen draws praise: ‘We won’t see her like again’
Featured
A message by Britain's King Charles III is left on Britain's Queen Elizabeth's coffin at the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Phil Noble

Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
3h ago
Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
12h ago
When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top