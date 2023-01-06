WATCH LIVE: President Biden to announce national monument honoring lynched Black teen Emmett Till

BreakingNews
Credit: whitehouse.gov

Updated 1 hour ago
(AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign a proclamation establishing a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago whose abduction, torture and killing in Mississippi in 1955 helped propel the civil rights movement

