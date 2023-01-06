WATCH LIVE: President Biden to announce historic Grand Canyon monument designation during Arizona visit

TUSAYAN, Ariz. (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his visit to Arizona on Tuesday to formally announce a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon, making Native American tribes’ and environmentalists’ decades-long vision to preserve the land a reality.

