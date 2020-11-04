BreakingNews
Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
WATCH LIVE: President Biden marks one year since the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the anniversary of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside a fourth-grade classroom.

» One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues

» From 2022 | Opinion: Our guns are more important than our children

» Uvalde victim’s mother perseveres through teaching, connecting with daughter’s memory

» Uvalde families dig in for new test of gun industry protections

