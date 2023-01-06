WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act

President Biden delivers remarks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act - a key part of Bidenomics that is Investing in America, reducing costs for hardworking families, making the tax code fairer, and the biggest investment in climate action in history.

Watch the live video below:

MORE COVERAGE:

» Biden is set to mark the anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law

» ‘Bidenomics’ delivered a once-in-generation investment. It shows the pros and cons of policymaking