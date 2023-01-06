WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on how the US is supporting Ukraine

Credit: whitehouse.gov

News
President Biden delivers remarks highlighting how the United States, alongside our allies and partners, is supporting Ukraine, defending democratic values, and taking action to address global challenges.

Watch the live video below:

MORE COVERAGE:

» LIVE UPDATES | Biden to Zelenskyy: US doing ‘everything we can’ to help Ukraine succeed vs Russia

» NATO summit results in brief: Mixed news for Ukraine, hope for Sweden and a response to Russia

» ARTICLE 5: NATO’s common defense pledge that stands in the way of Ukraine’s admission while at war

