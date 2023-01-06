WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Anchorage, Alaska — President Biden delivers remarks to service members, first responders, and their families on the anniversary of 9/11.
Watch the live video below:
MORE COVERAGE:
