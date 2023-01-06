WATCH LIVE: President Biden announces additional actions to protect communities from extreme heat

WASHINGTON (AP) — With heat waves spreading across the United States, President Joe Biden on Thursday plans to unveil new steps to protect workers, improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible, the White House says.

