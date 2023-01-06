WATCH LIVE: President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping greeting in San Francisco

News
Updated 20 minutes ago

U.S. President Joe Biden greets Chinese President Xi Jinping before their talks on trade, Taiwan and managing fraught bilateral relations in the first engagement between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies in a year.

Watch the live video below:

MORE COVERAGE:

» Biden aims for improved military relations with China when he meets with Xi

» China and the US pledge to step up climate efforts ahead of Biden-Xi summit and UN meeting

» Biden and Xi are meeting in San Francisco, seeking better US-China relations despite tough issues

» The APEC summit is happening this week in San Francisco. What is APEC, anyway?

