BreakingNews
Bank records: DA Willis and special prosecutor traveled together during Trump probe
News

WATCH LIVE: Judge to hold hearing filed by Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd

ajc.com

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Updated 9 minutes ago

The judge overseeing the prosecution of former President Donald Trump and others in Georgia plans to hold a hearing Friday on motions filed by defendant Harrison Floyd.

» Watch the live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Filing alleges ‘improper’ relationship between Fulton DA, top Trump prosecutor

» Could Willis allegations sink Trump case? Legal experts weigh in

Stay with AJC.com for updates on the latest developments on this story

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top