WATCH LIVE: Judge holds hearing on divorce case ensnaring Trump prosecutors

Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson in Cobb County will hear arguments about whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must testify in the divorce case of special prosecutor Nathan Wade, with whom she’s been accused of having a romantic relationship. Thompson will also consider whether to unseal the divorce case involving Nathan Wade, who has helped lead the Donald Trump election interference case for more than two years, and his estranged wife, Joycelyn Wade.

