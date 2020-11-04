BreakingNews
Man accused of firing on DeKalb deputy arrested after 4-day search

WATCH LIVE: House expected to vote on new speaker

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

News
Updated 3 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are heading to the House Tuesday for the second time this Congress to try and elect a speaker, marking what they hope will be a unifying moment for a party that has been in turmoil for weeks.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

MORE COVERAGE

» The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers join push to elect Jordan as House speaker

» LIVE UPDATES | Jim Jordan scrambling to shore up the votes ahead of election for House speaker

» The House is set to vote on a new speaker. Here’s what to know

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia senator suing driver, trucking company over injuries from 2022 crash3h ago

BREAKING
Man accused of firing on DeKalb deputy arrested after 4-day search
45m ago

Three endangered species tied to Georgia are now extinct, feds say
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Council member wants to end Atlanta’s ban on redeveloping medical center site
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Council member wants to end Atlanta’s ban on redeveloping medical center site
7h ago

Storied Black Atlanta company reemerging with help from Magic Johnson
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Robert Havell after John James Audubon

Three endangered species tied to Georgia are now extinct, feds say
2h ago
Atlanta hits record number of new warehouses, but demand is slipping
7h ago
The salmon on your plate has a troubling cost. These farms offer hope
17h ago
Featured

An early Halloween: Things to do with your grandkids this week
3h ago
Falcons’ Calais Campbell to donate $150,000 to teachers
3h ago
DeKalb aims to train 150 new teachers in 2 years with residency programs
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top