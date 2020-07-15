WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kemp discusses cold weather preparations for Christmas weekend

From our news partner Channel 2 Action News. MORE COVERAGE:» WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Peeks of sunshine and milder ahead of Arctic blast» Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand» VIDEO: Upcoming weather pattern expected to bring coldest weather in nearly 8 yearsEditors' PicksCredit: ContributedGa. Supreme Court slams AG’s office over broken execution agreement4h agoCredit: Henri Hollis19-year-old fatally shot during robbery attempt in Stonecrest, police say 1h agoCredit: AJC photo/Miguel Martinez2022 National Signing Day: Georgia Tech24m agoCredit: Ben GrayAtlanta makes big push for the 2024 Democratic convention5h agoCredit: Ben GrayAtlanta makes big push for the 2024 Democratic convention5h agoCredit: Miguel MartinezDansby Swanson posts goodbye message to Atlanta fans12h agoThe LatestDespite Mandate, IRS Delayed Auditing Trump in Office, House Panel Finds5h agoCobb Elections leaves county’s move to change commission district map unchallenged19h agoState regulators approve Georgia Power rate hike21h agoFeaturedCredit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.comRead the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her familyA strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVIDGeorgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation