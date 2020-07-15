ajc logo
X

WATCH LIVE: Georgia Bulldogs celebrate back-to-back national championships with parade

News
Updated 3 minutes ago

From our news partner Channel 2 Action News.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Capacity crowd expected at Georgia Bulldogs’ national-championship celebration

» Why the Georgia Bulldogs are a good bet to ‘threepeat’

» More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons don’t have to wait on Desmond Ridder19h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

In second term, expect a ‘frank’ Kemp to push boundaries
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

While coaches recruit, Georgia lands another SEC player via transfer portal
1h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MARTA deputy GM says he was fired without cause
5h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MARTA deputy GM says he was fired without cause
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More Georgia Bulldogs leaving via transfer portal
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: HAND

Tribute concert, funeral scheduled for gospel artist Kevin Lemons
6h ago
Students safe after storms trapped them at 4 metro schools for hours
16h ago
4 tornadoes, including EF3, confirmed across 4 Georgia counties
17h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top