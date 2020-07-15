BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office discusses recent arrest in ‘Baby India’ case
X

WATCH LIVE: Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office discusses recent arrest in ‘Baby India’ case

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

News
Updated 42 minutes ago

» Watch live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Suspect arrested in case of ‘Baby India’ found in Forsyth County woods

» The mystery of Baby India: Did her mother know she had other options?

»

Editors' Picks

South Georgia UMC vote on exit of 193 churches on Sunday1h ago

Credit: Source: Zausmer law firm

Lawsuit against PulteGroup alleges manager brought noose to meeting
7m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion
18m ago

Credit: AP

Norfolk Southern strikes deal with engineers union for paid sick leave
1h ago

Credit: AP

Norfolk Southern strikes deal with engineers union for paid sick leave
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia plans security checks of voting equipment before ’24 elections
2h ago
The Latest

South Georgia UMC vote on exit of 193 churches on Sunday
1h ago
Fulton gives millions to social service groups
7h ago
Gwinnett police to hold more firearms safety classes
8h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top