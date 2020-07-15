BreakingNews
BREAKING: Another plea deal in Trump election interference probe

WATCH LIVE: Former Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro reaches plea deal

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

News
Updated Oct 5, 2023

» Watch live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Jury selection begins in Fulton Trump case amid talk of plea deal

» Powell’s plea deal changes the stakes for Trump and codefendants

» Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Trump case

» Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment

» Comprehensive coverage of the Fulton case

Stay with AJC.com for updates on the latest developments in this story

Editors' Picks

Credit: Shannon McCaffrey

BREAKING: Another plea deal in Trump election interference probe56m ago

Credit: AP

Jordan tries - and fails - a third time to get the GOP votes to become speaker
1h ago

Child, 8, dies after being pulled from burning home in Barrow County
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Michelin North America

Everything you need to know about the Michelin Guide coming to Atlanta
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Overdose: Drug deaths soar at Georgia prisons
6h ago
Powell’s plea deal changes the stakes for Trump and codefendants
6h ago
Locked up but not stopped: Georgia prisoners run drug-trafficking networks
9h ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top