WATCH LIVE: Former Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro reaches plea deal

» Watch live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.
MORE COVERAGE:
» Jury selection begins in Fulton Trump case amid talk of plea deal
» Powell’s plea deal changes the stakes for Trump and codefendants
» Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Trump case
» Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
» Comprehensive coverage of the Fulton case
Stay with AJC.com for updates on the latest developments in this story
Editors' Picks
The Latest