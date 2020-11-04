BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Feds discuss latest on Jordan drone attack that killed 3 Georgia soldiers

ajc.com

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Updated 12 minutes ago

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller holds a media briefing to discuss the latest developments on the deadly drone attack in Jordan that killed 3 Army Reservists from southwest Georgia.

» Watch the live video below:

Stay with AJC.com for updates on the latest developments on this story

