WATCH LIVE: Feds discuss latest on Jordan drone attack that killed 3 Georgia soldiers

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller holds a media briefing to discuss the latest developments on the deadly drone attack in Jordan that killed 3 Army Reservists from southwest Georgia.
» Watch the live video below:
MORE COVERAGE:
» What to know about the Georgia unit hit by a deadly drone attack in Jordan
» ‘We are here for you’: Community rallies around family of Carrollton soldier
» ‘The pain will never go away’: Mom of slain soldier Moffett posts tribute
» 3 Army reservists from Georgia killed in Jordan drone attack
Stay with AJC.com for updates on the latest developments on this story