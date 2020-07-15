WATCH LIVE: Falcons owner Arthur Blank holds news conference after firing of head coach

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons owner Arthur Blank is holding a news conference Monday afternoon. After the 48-17 loss to the Saints, the Falcons fired coach Arthur Smith, who compiled a 21-30 record in three seasons.

