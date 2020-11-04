X

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump speaks to the press after being arraigned in New York on 34 felonies

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

News
Updated 57 minutes ago

MAR-A-LAGO (AP) — Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after being arraigned in New York on 34 felonies.

Watch the live video below:

MORE COVERAGE:

» LIVE UPDATES: Donald Trump surrenders for arraignment

» What to know about Alvin Bragg, Manhattan district attorney

» Trump’s woes are ‘karma’ for some of the exonerated Central Park Five

» Chaotic scene greets Marjorie Taylor Greene at pro-Trump rally in NYC

» Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Chaotic scene cuts short Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-Trump rally in NYC7h ago

Credit: DeKalb County School District

DeKalb County school board announces sole superintendent finalist
5h ago

Credit: Angela Hansberger

A superfood is disguised as a vivid dessert at this Decatur restaurant
10h ago

Credit: AP

Braves place Max Fried on injured list, recall Bryce Elder to start Wednesday
10h ago

Credit: AP

Braves place Max Fried on injured list, recall Bryce Elder to start Wednesday
10h ago

Angela Davis returns City of Atlanta award in protest of training center
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Fulton County government

Fulton sites set for House District 68 election
5h ago
Portman pursues plan to redevelop Amsterdam Walk along Beltline
5h ago
Trump’s woes are ‘karma’ for some of the exonerated Central Park Five
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top