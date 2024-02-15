BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in court hearing that’s overshadowed Fulton DA’s election interference case
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in court hearing that’s overshadowed Fulton DA’s election interference case

» LIVE UPDATES: Court challenge to District Attorney Fani Willis

» Fani Willis allegations: What we know … and still don’t know

» ‘Apoplectic.’ Why a state lawmaker almost took the stand in this week’s Willis hearing

» ‘This is huge’ - Text messages show how the move to disqualify Fani Willis developed

» OPINION: Losing the forest for the trees in the Fulton County Trump case

» OPINION: The aim isn’t just to disqualify Fani Willis. It’s to discredit her

