WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks in Poland ahead of one-year mark of Russia’s war on Ukraine

News
Updated 1 hour ago

WARSAW, Poland — President Biden delivers remarks ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, addressing how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy, and how we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Watch the live video below:

