WATCH LIVE: Biden is in Utah to mark the anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits

Credit: whitehouse.gov

Updated 52 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) —President Joe Biden will commemorate the first anniversary of a bipartisan law that’s delivering the largest expansion of veterans benefits in decades with a visit to a Veterans Affairs hospital in Salt Lake City

Watch the live video below:

