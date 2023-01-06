WATCH LIVE: Biden is in Utah to mark the anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) —President Joe Biden will commemorate the first anniversary of a bipartisan law that’s delivering the largest expansion of veterans benefits in decades with a visit to a Veterans Affairs hospital in Salt Lake City

Watch the live video below:

MORE COVERAGE:

» Biden is in Utah to mark the anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits

» Veterans see historic expansion of benefits for toxic exposure as new law nears anniversary

» Atlanta VA reduces missed mental health calls amid hiring push